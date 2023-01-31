Agent Graham and Sibbald said the Douglas Arms Hotel on the High Street in Banchory in Aberdeenshire is “a wonderful opportunity to acquire an established business in a popular locality”.

The agent said that while the hotel attracts passers-by on the main A93 Aberdeen to Balmoral and Braemar Road, it is the patronage from locals, visiting fishermen, tourists and golfers, as well as a range of commercial custom, that is the core of the Douglas Arms Hotel trade, which it said is a “good owner-driven business and hotel”.

The Douglas Arms Hotel has eight letting bedrooms with quality lounge bar/bistro and café bar. The hotel also has an attractive outdoor balcony terrace and the former lounge bar/restaurant currently used as a bicycle shop which is suitable for additional development.

The Douglas Arms Hotel is being sold by Steven Ross and Scott Hutcheon who have owned the Douglas Arms for 16 years and “successfully developed the business creating a popular town centre hotel facility”.

Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “Royal Deeside has perennially been a popular destination; maybe even more so now.

"The Douglas Arms Hotel with its prominent High Street position is well placed to reap the benefits of both its town centre and main Deeside Road location.

"The business is well-established and has the opportunity to further develop and grow utilising the former lounge bar/restaurant. The inclusion of a four-room private flat is ideal for resident owners.”

Graham and Sibbald is inviting “offers over £550,000” for the Douglas Arms Hotel.

