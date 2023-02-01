It comes as Dunglass Estate in East Lothian, which was earlier named Wedding Venue of the Year at the Scotland Prestige Awards, posted an increase in bookings of 75 per cent after a £780,000 refurbishment.

The increase in 2022 bookings against 2021 sat alongside a current increase of 39 per cent this month compared to the same time last year.

The firm said the rise coincides with the completion of the extensive renovation of the grounds, venue and accommodation and “is projected to continue despite the current cost of living crisis”.

It said that while “most reporting suggests the industry is likely to take a hit due to economic downturn and couples scaling back on their ‘big day’, Dunglass Estate report that their experience has been the opposite”.

Claire Weir, Dunglass events manager, said: “At Dunglass we are able to offer tailored packages to suit any couple. The impact Covid and lockdown had on weddings has really shaped a change in the expectation of what the day needs to be. We’re seeing so many more couples having intimate, weekday weddings or even elopements with just the two of them."

She also said: "Our newly renovated space allows us to adapt seamlessly to accommodate small parties all the way up to 150 guests.

"We’re proud to be able to cater to those looking for the historically classic ‘big day’ and those adopting the newer, more pared back take on weddings.

"I think this will really help us support our couples in the current economic climate too.”

Simon Usher, estate owner and managing director, said: “It’s in the last nine months that we’ve noticed a really significant spike in bookings.

“We hosted all weddings that were rearranged due to covid in 2021 and last year was fully booked with all new enquiries.

“Now, we’re at capacity for 2023 weekends and only have a limited number left in 2024 too, with a waiting list of couples anticipating the opening of our 2025 diary.”

The vast Dunglass Estate has been in the Usher family for over 100 years, originally purchased by Simon Usher’s great-grandfather in 1919.

“I took over as custodian in 2009 and now live on-site with my wife and two children,” Mr Usher added. Dunglass had predominantly been an agricultural estate with in-hand and tenanted farming along with a number of property lets before the weddings venture.