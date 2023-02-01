Scottish soft drinks giant AG Barr said full-year profits are set to beat expectations, helped by price hikes and an initial contribution from its newly-acquired Boost Drinks brand.
The Irn-Bru maker said all four of its divisions – Barr Soft Drinks, Funkin, Boost and fellow recent acquisition MOMA – contributed to a strong second half performance amid steady demand for its cocktail mixes and beverages. Revenue growth is expected to continue in the coming financial year, though the group did issue a few words of caution to flatten expectations.
Along with the backdrop of continued high inflation, Barr also flagged the forthcoming introduction of the deposit return scheme (DRS) which will take effect in Scotland later this year. Both "have the potential to impact consumer behaviour", the company said.
Scotland's DRS is set to come into force on August 16, and will require consumers to pay a deposit of an additional 20p for every beverage purchased in a single-use container from a size of 50ml up to three litres. The deposit can be recovered after the empty container is returned to a collection point operated under the scheme.
READ MORE: AG Barr acquires energy drink Boost in deal worth up to £32m
Drinks manufacturers such as Barr will have to track their products with specialised labels as they will be required to report the number of containers they place on the Scottish market. It is claimed this will lead to significant additional costs.
"Our internal implementation planning for DRS is well advanced and we believe our strong brand portfolio and ongoing actions to mitigate inflation will support the delivery of our growth ambitions," Barr said in a trading update to investors.
"While we expect there to be an impact on operating margin as a result of inflationary cost pressures, and a short-term dilutive impact from the Boost acquisition, we will continue to invest in the long term growth of our brands."
The Cumbernauld-based company is forecasting revenues of £315 million for the year to January 28, with profits slightly ahead of market expectations. Analysts had previously been anticipating a pre-tax profit of £42.6m on turnover of £302m.
READ MORE: AG Barr completes full acquisition of porridge firm MOMA Foods
Barr raised prices last year to deal with surging costs as it benefitted from greater at-home consumption of food and drink. Pre-made cocktail brand Funkin saw a strong recovery in bar and restaurant sales while at-home sales also grew despite the lifting of Covid lockdown measures.
The company significantly increased its presence in the energy drinks market with last year's acquisition of Boost in a deal worth up to £32m. Boost specialises in the high-growth functional beverage category spanning energy, sport and protein, and has a strong position in the UK independent retail channel.
Barr acquired an initial 61.8% stake in MOMA in December 2021. It took over the business outright a year later, paying £3.4m for the remaining 32.2% that it didn't previously own.
"A strong balance sheet means the group has more firepower to pursue further non-organic growth opportunities if they arise," analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown said in a note to investors.
"We like Barr's focus on faster growing niche areas of the industry. MOMA, which AG Barr acquired in December 2021, is a producer of oat milk, (a sector growing at over 10% annually) with one in three British consumers now drinking plant-based milk."
READ MORE: AG Barr says it is 'confident' as profits top pre-pandemic levels
Chief executive Roger White said the group remains confident of delivering further profit growth.
"Thanks to the contribution from all our teams, we have performed strongly across the year," he said. "This positive performance has been supported by continued brand investment and great sales execution.
"We have accelerated the development of the business, further building our portfolio of differentiated brands with the acquisition of Boost and taking full ownership of MOMA. As we enter a new financial year we are well-placed to continue to develop and grow through our clear and consistent value-driven strategy."
The company will announce its full-year results on March 28. Shares in Barr closed yesterday's trading more than 4% higher, up 23p at 550p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here