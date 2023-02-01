RANGERS kit supplier Castore has struck a multi-year partnership with a top-tier football club in the Netherlands’ second-largest city.

Castore, which counts two-times Wimbledon champion Sir Andy Murray and Lancashire-based billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa among its investors, will become official kit and retail partner to Feyenoord Rotterdam from the 2023-2024 season onwards.

The premium sportswear brand, which was founded in 2016 by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon, said: “The partnership signifies Castore’s continued push into the highest level of football while introducing Castore into the Dutch league, further strengthening its presence in international football.”

The Manchester-based company will design and manufacture high-performance playing and training kits, which will be worn by Feyenoord Rotterdam’s first team, and the Feyenoord Women’s and the club’s youth academy teams.

It said: “Castore and 15 Eredivisie title winners Feyenoord Rotterdam are both aligned in terms of future goals and share a relentless commitment to innovation – making the new partnership a perfect synergy.”

Feyenoord’s growing portfolio of sporting partners also includes Newcastle United, Aston Villa, the McLaren Formula One team, and Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Pascal Lafitte, director of partnerships at Castore, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce our partnership with Feyenoord Rotterdam.

“This is a significant step for Castore, partnering with a club with such a history and entering the Dutch market for the first time. Our founders’ ambition was to get world-class athletes to wear our products, and it’s exciting that Feyenoord recognises the importance of marginal gains brought by our kits and trusts us to help them achieve their ambitions.”

Joris van Dijk, chief commercial officer at Feyenoord Rotterdam, said: “Castore profiles itself as a challenger in the international sportswear market. We are impressed by and identify with Castore's growth ambition and mentality.

“Thanks to the visibility that Feyenoord generates and the involvement of millions of loyal supporters, Feyenoord and its partners have demonstrated that they can successfully grow brands. We are convinced that this partnership will contribute to the national and international visibility and growth of both parties.”

He added: “Castore is building an impressive international production and distribution network. Thanks to this network, Feyenoord's merchandise lines will become much more accessible to our supporters nationally and internationally from next season. Unique products are also developed exclusively for Feyenoord within the collaboration. In this way we meet the needs and demands of our supporters.”

Castore said the long-term collaboration with Feyenoord had been the basis for Castore choosing Rotterdam as its “home base on the European mainland”.

It added: “All of Castore's European distribution activities take place from the Waalhaven. With 20,000 square metres of floor space, the new distribution centre is a source of economic activity and a wonderful impulse for the Rotterdam economy.”