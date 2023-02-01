A new family-run restaurant is set to launch at the Bearsden site of a popular eatery that closed last month.
Oi Mamma is set to open on Milngavie Road replacing the “much-loved” Raffaelle's Restaurant.
It is claimed the new Oi Mamma restaurant, which is due to open on February 8, will feature a “flamboyant design infused with friendly Italian hospitality”.
The firm said it will mix classic Italian recipes “with a modern Mediterranean twist” and “generous and authentic food”.
Dishes include nduja hummus, sourdough flatbread, whole lemon sole on the bone as well as fresh pasta, and a variety of pizzas made with dough that has been proofed for 72 hours.
Amalia Colaluca, Oi Mamma director, said: “Oi Mamma, a loud and bold Italian eatery that serves a 'new look' for the neighborhood, will open this month. Our family-friendly restaurant will be vibrant from the inside out, providing local residents with a new place to eat and drink.”
The team behind the new concept said it has re-imagined a new interior concept for Italian cooking in Bearsden, and work is currently under way to completely transform the 80-seat restaurant with bar space.
Giovanni Di Camillo, head chef said: “We aim to honour the team's traditional family roots and warm Italian hospitality while also celebrating the much-loved neighborhood's personality. Our menu will be simple and flavourful, with classic Italian crowd-pleasers and a celebration of Italian produce.”
Oi Mamma is the first Italian-focused restaurant brand from entrepreneurs Amalia Colaluca and Joe Lazzerini, the team behind The Loveable Rogue.
Van life goes green with first zero-emissions campervan
No longer will lovers of “vanlife” have to fret about their carbon footprint when they hit the road to explore the wonders of Scotland’s wild places.
A Scottish company has launched the world’s first zero-emissions campervan, heralding a revolution in low carbon travel and off-grid living.
Rangers kit supplier strikes deal with Dutch team
Rangers kit supplier Castore has struck a multi-year partnership with a top-tier football club in the Netherlands’ second-largest city.
Castore, which counts two-times Wimbledon champion Sir Andy Murray and Lancashire-based billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa among its investors, will become official kit and retail partner to Feyenoord Rotterdam from the 2023-2024 season onwards.
