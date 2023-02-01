Barrhead Travel has reported its best-ever start to the year with bookings for Tenerife leading the way in a record-breaking January.

The travel agent, part of US-based Internova Travel Group, said bookings were up 25 per cent on the previous record in January 2020 despite the economic difficulties of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Barrhead said customers are "leaning on" travel agents to help with budgeting. Its UK network reported that 5% of customers in January booked two or more holidays at a time as people looked to secure the best deals and manage monthly payments.

Jacqueline Dobson (Image: Internova)

“Demand for travel is higher than ever and we expect momentum will remain strong during February," said Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel.

"There is a real confidence in the market: customers are decisive and determined to lock in their getaways as soon as possible and many are even booking multiple holidays at once. It’s fantastic to see people embracing the services of their local travel agents – more than half of our new bookings so far this month are from new-to-brand.

“Getting value-for-money is top priority which is why we’re seeing the all-inclusive board basis proving to be the most popular holiday type. Cruise bookings are up by over 200% with Southampton departures offering very attractive options for families.”

Barrhead Travel’s top 10 destinations in January 2023:

Tenerife

Cruising from Southampton

Mallorca

Barcelona

Alicante

Orlando

Lanzarote

Cruising from Miami

Barbados

Vancouver