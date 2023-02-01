The owners of Glasgow’s Silverburn have agreed new leases as well as upgrading and upscaling existing tenancies amid plans to turn it into the west of Scotland’s "premier retail destination".
Real estate company Eurofund Group, which acquired the shopping centre back in May of 2022, has announced it has agreed a deal with Next to renew and refit the brand’s 45,000 sg ft store.
The refit will also bring a new Bath and Body Works concession to the shopping centre and a new Victoria’s Secret branded store.
Eurofund Group said the renewal, upgrading and upscaling of existing tenancies forms the cornerstone of its strategy to turn Silverburn “into West Scotland’s premier retail destination”.
READ MORE: Renowned Glasgow restaurateur calls for city to embrace hospitality
Silverburn agrees new leases, as well as upgrading and upscaling existing tenancies—including Next, Victoria’s Secret, Sunglasses Hut, The Real Greek, Hobbs and The Body Shop.
Alongside the latest agreement with Next, new lettings have also been signed with Sunglasses Hut and The Real Greek, while several existing tenants, including Hobbs and The Body Shop, have also agreed to extend their leases and invest in new store designs.
The retail destination is also undergoing renovations and upgrades for current tenants including Clarks, Claires, O2, Office, and Boux Avenue.
Eurofund Group said the renovations will add an aggregate rent of nearly £1 million, and boost the shopping quality, variety and experience at Silverburn.
Alex Coffey, Eurofund Group UK’s Commercial Director, commented: “The ongoing improvements to the centre continue to attract and secure these exciting tenants, further bolstering the premium retail and leisure offering available at the centre. With a continued program of upgrading and upscaling, we look to cement Silverburn’s reputation as an unmissable destination for customers and retailers alike.”
Alberto Esguevillas, CEO UK Retail, added: “Glasgow’s Silverburn already holds a prominent position in the area, and we are delighted to see the centre continuing to perform well. Eurofund Group will deploy its capital, expertise and experience to elevate and reposition the leading destinations it invests in—and Silverburn is a great example of this.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here