A Scots university is believed to be the first to offer all staff free gym memberships amid rising cost-of-living pressures.

More than 1400 employees at UWS (University of the West of Scotland) campuses will benefit.

University principal, Professor James Miller, said it wanted to support the wellbeing of staff by removing any barriers to participation in sport as more people cut back on their monthly spend.

Studies show that taking part in exercise can positively impact mental health and wellbeing, boost productivity, reduce illness, and increase engagement.

The University became one of the first to offer students a free gym membership in 2018 and has now extended this to staff, cutting the £10 monthly charge.

Prof Miller said: "The university decided to offer students from a physical and mental wellbeing perspective access to our gyms free of charge.

“Obviously we were aware of the cost-of-living aspect too so it was an opportunity to make sure that students didn’t de-prioritise their wellbeing by giving up their gym membership.

“Having done this we decided to do it for staff as well.

“One of the things we are trying to do is to encourage staff to build it [exercise] into their day. So they might do it before they come to work or in their lunch break or after work.

“We also recognise that not everybody likes going to the gym so we are working with our sports team to find other ways to help their wellbeing, so encouraging people to go out for a walk in their lunchtime.”

Ciaran O’Brien, Head of Sport at UWS, added: “Student and staff wellbeing is a core value for the University and exercising is directly linked to this, due to the associated physical and mental health benefits it brings.

"Offering staff a free UWS gym membership highlights an important investment in our colleagues, helping them be the very best version of themselves.”

