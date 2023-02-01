Brought to you by
THE POWER WITHIN TRAINING
A Scottish family business has been named one of the top 50 SME businesses in the UK.
Leadership development experts The Power Within Training & Development Ltd - founded by couple James and Enas Fleming - is a 2023 Elite Business TOP 100 (UK) SME 2023 Awards winner.
The list recognises businesses based on eight core criteria, including growth, innovation, and contributions to the team and community.
The accolade represents another significant milestone achievement for co-founders James and Enas Fleming, who this year celebrate their sixth year in business after the company was also recently named Scottish Micro Business of The Year at the 2022 Herald Family Business Awards.
The Power Within Training is a leading provider of motivational intelligence (MQ) leadership training solutions to businesses and individuals in the UK. The business has used its ground-breaking Motivational Intelligence (MQ) framework to help thousands of business leaders and managers nurture the skills and mindset needed to achieve and exceed their business goals.
The company has eight full-time employees and delivers the world's first and only SQA-approved Executive Diploma in Leading With Motivational Intelligence (MQ). They also offer customised transformative Motivational Intelligence (MQ) development programmes designed to help managers and leaders adapt more quickly to their environment, handle adversity more effectively, take productive action and embrace change at an accelerated rate.
James Fleming, Managing Director of The Power Within, said: "We are thrilled to be named as a finalist on the #EB100 list. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team, and we are grateful for the recognition from the judges."
"We're fully committed to our mission to help equip today's leaders and the leaders of the future to develop the mindset skills and tools they need to excel in their careers and grow their businesses."
The company, which has eight full-time employees and bases in Glasgow, Aberdeen and London, offers several fully-funded programmes and collaborates with several colleges across Scotland to ensure communities across Scotland have access to its cutting-edge training.
The Power Within Training will be recognised at the EB100 Celebratory & Awards Gala in March in London and attending the EB100 Alumni evening later that month.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here