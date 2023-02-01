A Scottish family business has been named one of the top 50 SME businesses in the UK.

Leadership development experts The Power Within Training & Development Ltd - founded by couple James and Enas Fleming - is a 2023 Elite Business TOP 100 (UK) SME 2023 Awards winner.

The list recognises businesses based on eight core criteria, including growth, innovation, and contributions to the team and community.

The accolade represents another significant milestone achievement for co-founders James and Enas Fleming, who this year celebrate their sixth year in business after the company was also recently named Scottish Micro Business of The Year at the 2022 Herald Family Business Awards.

The Power Within Training is a leading provider of motivational intelligence (MQ) leadership training solutions to businesses and individuals in the UK. The business has used its ground-breaking Motivational Intelligence (MQ) framework to help thousands of business leaders and managers nurture the skills and mindset needed to achieve and exceed their business goals.

The company has eight full-time employees and delivers the world's first and only SQA-approved Executive Diploma in Leading With Motivational Intelligence (MQ). They also offer customised transformative Motivational Intelligence (MQ) development programmes designed to help managers and leaders adapt more quickly to their environment, handle adversity more effectively, take productive action and embrace change at an accelerated rate.

James Fleming, Managing Director of The Power Within, said: "We are thrilled to be named as a finalist on the #EB100 list. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team, and we are grateful for the recognition from the judges."

"We're fully committed to our mission to help equip today's leaders and the leaders of the future to develop the mindset skills and tools they need to excel in their careers and grow their businesses."

The company, which has eight full-time employees and bases in Glasgow, Aberdeen and London, offers several fully-funded programmes and collaborates with several colleges across Scotland to ensure communities across Scotland have access to its cutting-edge training.

The Power Within Training will be recognised at the EB100 Celebratory & Awards Gala in March in London and attending the EB100 Alumni evening later that month.

