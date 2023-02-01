A pharmacist from Glasgow has hailed the acquisition of her first community pharmacy at the age of 27 after securing bank backing.

Clare Brogan, owner of Brogan BP, has taken over Frasers Pharmacy in Newton Mearns and has already created three new jobs and introduced a home delivery service after obtaining a loan from Unity Trust Bank.

Renamed Broom Pharmacy, Ms Brogan plans to grow her 12-strong team further, including taking on a pre-registration pharmacist, as she extends the pharmacy’s services in 2023.

She is also training to become an independent prescriber under the Pharmacy First Plus scheme so she can diagnose patients herself.

Ms Brogan, who qualified in 2017, said: “I gained a huge amount of experience managing two shops for my previous employers at M&D Green and was excited to set up on my own.

“I had heard that Unity Trust Bank helped businesses that support local communities. After my initial meeting with relationship manager, Scott, I felt confident in his ability to guide me through my first pharmacy acquisition.

“Scott’s communication and timely advice assisted in keeping all parties involved in the lead up to successfully finalising the deal on time.

“I’m delighted to work with Unity as their values are very similar to mine; I’m also trying to help the local community and offer more services to those in need.”

Scott Hutchinson, relationship manager at Unity Trust Bank, said: “Community pharmacies are vital assets to local high streets and are becoming more innovative in the services they offer.

“Unity has supported a number of first-time buyers, as well as established businesses, and it is great to see young, highly motivated pharmacists like Clare entering the market.”

Ms Brogan’s passion for business was inspired by her parents Maureen and Tony, who run a wholesale fruit and veg company in Glasgow that has been in the family since 1946.

“I realise I am hugely fortunate to have received the support from my parents and I could not have achieved this without their knowledge and guidance,” said Ms Brogan.

“Whilst going into the family business was not for me, running a pharmacy is similar in many aspects - aiming to provide a quality service to meet the needs of the patients, dealing with the many daily challenges and issues, along with the general financial dynamics.”

Charlotte Street Partners co-founder to leave

Andrew Wilson, co-founder of Edinburgh communications consultancy Charlotte Street Partners, is to leave the company this month “to pursue new opportunities”.

Charlotte Street Partners was launched in 2014 by former SNP MSP Mr Wilson and Malcolm Robertson.

​US luxury lingerie giant leads raft of new brands at Glasgow shopping centre

The owners of Glasgow’s Silverburn have agreed new leases as well as upgrading and upscaling existing tenancies amid plans to turn it into the west of Scotland’s "premier retail destination".

Real estate company Eurofund Group, which acquired the shopping centre back in May of 2022, has announced it has agreed a deal with Next to renew and refit the brand’s 45,000 sq ft store.

​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇