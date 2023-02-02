A SCOTTISH laser firm has hailed a major link-up with a “world-leading” supplier for the international sale of its products.

Edinburgh-based Chromacity has unveiled a strategic partnership agreement with Edmund Optics for the global supply and distribution of its ultrafast lasers.

New Jersey-based Edmund Optics is described as global manufacturer and supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics-enabled technology for a wide range of sectors.

Chromacity’s range of lasers will be promoted and distributed through Edmund Optics’ global channels and optical imaging network, creating opportunities for both firms across the biomedical imaging sector.

Shahida Imani, chief executive of Chromacity, said: "We’re very excited about the prospect that our new partnership can bring."

The chief continued: "Edmund Optics are widely regarded as the world leader in the supply of optics and imaging technology and it’s clear that they have strong ambitions to remain at the forefront of distributing novel photonics technology by enhancing their portfolio with our ultrashort-pulse lasers.”

Ed Kay, vice president at Edmund Optics, said: “We are excited to bring ultrafast femtosecond pulsed fibre lasers into our global distribution network of in stock, ready to ship products and change the paradigm on laser installation and support.”

Chromacity designs and manufactures ultrafast lasers for a wide range of industrial and scientific applications.

Its ultrashort pulse lasers have been deployed for a variety of end-user applications which include life science imaging, the stand-off detection of harmful chemicals and quantum optics research.