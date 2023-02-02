A SCOTTISH laser firm has hailed a major link-up with a “world-leading” supplier for the international sale of its products.
Edinburgh-based Chromacity has unveiled a strategic partnership agreement with Edmund Optics for the global supply and distribution of its ultrafast lasers.
New Jersey-based Edmund Optics is described as global manufacturer and supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics-enabled technology for a wide range of sectors.
WATCH: Lasers shed light on Scotland's mysterious Iron Age tunnels
Chromacity’s range of lasers will be promoted and distributed through Edmund Optics’ global channels and optical imaging network, creating opportunities for both firms across the biomedical imaging sector.
Shahida Imani, chief executive of Chromacity, said: "We’re very excited about the prospect that our new partnership can bring."
READ MORE: University hopes new technique will lead to improved patient care
The chief continued: "Edmund Optics are widely regarded as the world leader in the supply of optics and imaging technology and it’s clear that they have strong ambitions to remain at the forefront of distributing novel photonics technology by enhancing their portfolio with our ultrashort-pulse lasers.”
READ MORE: Hundreds of jobs could be created at new anti-drone laser weapon hub in Scotland
Ed Kay, vice president at Edmund Optics, said: “We are excited to bring ultrafast femtosecond pulsed fibre lasers into our global distribution network of in stock, ready to ship products and change the paradigm on laser installation and support.”
Chromacity designs and manufactures ultrafast lasers for a wide range of industrial and scientific applications.
Its ultrashort pulse lasers have been deployed for a variety of end-user applications which include life science imaging, the stand-off detection of harmful chemicals and quantum optics research.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here