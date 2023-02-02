Farming

By Alec Ross

In response to the NFUS 2023 Intentions Survey, crops policy manager David Michie has addressed the concerns and suggestions of farmers, crofters and growers.

Summarising, he said: “Increasing pesticide use was not of interest to most combinable crop and potato growers. The majority are already reducing pesticide use to improve resilience, and tillage is also being further reduced.

“Meanwhile, and understandably, a large proportion of combinable crop growers are increasing their use of organic manures to mitigate fertiliser costs.

“These changes bring business, economic, and environmental advantages. And it is crucial that government policy incentivises the right response from farmers and growers.”

Round-up

At Carlisle, 90 prime bulls of good quality were forwarded. with trade sharper for the best flesh and slightly easier for plainer cattle.

Sixteen bulls sold to £1,900 and above and twelve sold at £2,000 and over to a top of £2,597 for an 885kg Limousin from Messrs Struthers, Greenbank Farm, purchased by A&D Meats.

Charolais sold to £2,357 for 868kg and £2,129 for 808kg from Messrs Sawrig, Sewborwens.

Beef Shorthorns sold to £1,913 from Messrs Steel, Lesson Hall and Simmentals to £1,877 for from Messrs Graham, Orchard Farm. Top pence per kilo overall was a Limousin cross bull, selling to 313p/kg from Messrs Mitchinson, Beck House.

Monday saw Lawrie and Symington Ltd forwarding 32 bullocks and heifers and 79 cast cows. Limousin heifers sold to 310p/kg from Brockwoodlees. Beef cows sold to £2,080 per head from Heatheryhall Farm, Lanark or to 250p/kg from Messrs Grant, South Carnduff. Dairy cows sold to £1,450 per head from Messrs Barr, Harelaw Farm, or to 192p/kg from Letham Farm.

Tuesday saw Messrs Craig Wilson forwarding 108 Calves and Stirks in Ayr.

The top priced calf was £495 for a British Blue Cross bull from High Logan or £395 for a British Blue cross heifer from Bowes.

Stirks sold to £1,280 for a pen of three Aberdeen Angus cross bullocks from Killantringan and Heifers to £1,020 for an Aberdeen Angus cross from the same home.

Tuesday at Dingwall saw old season lambs sold to 226p/kg for a pen of 49kg Beltex crosses from Smallburn Farms and £111 gross for a 52kg cross from the same home.

And while hogg prices continue to fall, the ewe trade remains buoyant.

Tuesday also saw 4,500 sheep of various classes forwarded at Longtown. A Leicester hogg from Quarry House topped at £111, while a Beltex from Maidencots topped its section at £106. Suffolks sold to £89 from Muirfield while Charollias from Maidencots sold to £100.

1,244 prime and cast sheep sold at Newton Stewart’s Wednesday Sale.

935 Prime Hogg’s fetched less money on the week, while horned and mule hoggs in particular took the biggest hit. 529 Blackface and Mule hoggs averaged 210p/kg with heavy hoggs from SH Galloway leading with a pen of Texels at £126. The lead price of 244p/kg was achieved for a pen of Beltexes from SH Parker, Balgown.

C&D Auction Marts held its weekly sale of primestock in Dumfries yesterday.

Prime cattle sold easily to 305p/kg for Limousin cross heifers from Yett Farm to R Johnstone & Sons, Butchers, Annan.

OTMs continue to meet demand, whilst dairy cows, comprising mainly parlour cows, averaged 185p/kg and £1406 / head. Beef cows comprising predominately feeding animals averaged 178p/kg and £1795 / head.