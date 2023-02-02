Andrew Wilson, co-founder of Edinburgh communications consultancy Charlotte Street Partners, is to leave the company this month “to pursue new opportunities”.

His 32.5 per cent stake has been acquired by Charlotte Street Partners, which announced yesterday that Mr Wilson was departing. Charlotte Street Partners was launched in 2014 by former SNP MSP Mr Wilson and communications veteran Malcolm Robertson. Mr Robertson said yesterday that he was “sad” Mr Wilson was leaving.

Mr Wilson, a former Royal Bank of Scotland economist, chaired the Sustainable Growth Commission set up by First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon in 2016.

He said yesterday: “After almost a decade growing Charlotte Street Partners, I think it is a good time for a new chapter in my career and life. It has been a privilege to build the firm with Malcolm and our outstanding board of directors, including the late and much-missed Sir Angus Grossart. We have worked with the very best colleagues over the years and have been privileged to serve excellent clients.”

He added: “I have been thinking for some time about what I want to do with the next part of my career, while continuing to contribute to the many organisations that I care about deeply. This thought has led me to a change. I am very grateful to Malcolm and the board for supporting my decision to move on and I leave the company in rude health, with a highly talented team.”

Mr Robertson said: “Andrew has played an immeasurable role in building this business, which began with a shared ambition to create a new communications agency providing quality advice and services to the Scottish and UK markets, from Edinburgh.

“We have achieved a great deal together over the last 10 years...While I am sad that Andrew is leaving us, he will always be an important part of the company he helped create and I understand his desire to do other things. We all wish him all the very best.”