A company that will help keep Scotland's international football park in water services has hailed securing a major contract.

Business Stream, which describes itself as one of the UK’s largest water retailers, has hailed signing a new water contract with the Scottish Football Association.

The three-year deal will see the Edinburgh-based water retailer undertake all integrated water management services at Hampden Park.

This includes the installation of automatic meter readers to help monitor water use on-site and identify further water efficiencies to help support the organisation’s wider sustainability targets.

Douglas McLaren, chief operating officer at Business Stream, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Scottish Football Association.

"As a responsible water retailer, we are dedicated to working with our customers to not only generate cost savings but to support our customers’ wider environmental plans too."

He added: "The SFA has set ambitious sustainability targets and we’re looking forward to working with them to deliver water efficiencies across their national stadium."

Garry Blackadder, estate facilities manager at the SFA, said: “Business Stream are renowned for their efficient monitoring of water supplies.

"Their prowess in identifying issues early in order to support businesses to achieve improved efficiencies in water usage is a tremendous benefit in our commitment to sustainability.”

Business Stream said it is the largest operator in the Scottish non-domestic water market and employs 350 people.

