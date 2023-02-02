Plans for 660 homes next to a new sports facility have been brought forward.

People are being given the chance to have their say on the multi-million-pound proposals for Meadowbank in Edinburgh.

The City of Edinburgh Council, working in collaboration with the Edinburgh-Meadowbank (EDMB) Consortium, said it is “embarking upon a transformational redevelopment project” of the area surrounding the newly opened Meadowbank Sports Centre.

It said the aim of the mixed-use development scheme, which has already been the subject of public consultation, is to “deliver the aspirations set out in the consented masterplan”.

The approved design centres on the provision of an urban mixed-use development comprising nearly 660 new ranging from apartments, terraced homes, colonies and townhouses.

The site from above (Image: Edinburgh City Council/EDMB/Collective Architecture)

“It has been informed by the views and aspirations arising from previous community led consultations and working groups, particularly the preferences for a vibrant pedestrian focussed street network and improved connections through the site to the wider existing community,” the council said.

“High-quality landscaping zones, green spaces and public realm to encourage activity and a sense of place across the greater site area have been prioritised throughout the evolution of the design.

“An intelligent mix of over 35 per cent affordable housing provision, for sale and rental properties along with a new GP surgery, community and café areas and also retail spaces are key components of the vision for the ambitious development.”

The consortium of Graham, Miller Homes and Panacea Property Development was earlier appointed to deliver the multi-million-pound regeneration housing development.

Two consultation events on the detailed plans are being held at Meadowbank Sports Centre on Tuesday, February 7, between 12pm and 3pm, and on Thursday, February 9, from 6pm to 8pm. The wider consultation ends February 19.

