A HISTORIC golf course that was designed by Ben Sayers and once counted the late former Prime Minister Ramsay Macdonald as a member has been put up for sale.

The Spey Bay Golf Club, which was opened in 1907, is being marketed along with clubhouse, former driving range building, and camping/ caravan site by joint property agents Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and Strutt & Parker.

The 18-hole links course is located five miles north of Fochaber on the Moray coastline at the mouth of the River Spey, offering easy access to Aberdeen and Inverness, the agents said.

READ MORE: Bold action needed to save Scottish nightlife and hospitality

Members to this day compete for a club championship trophy that was once presented by Ramsay Macdonald, who was born in Lossiemouth.

Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to own a true links golf course in a stunning location. There are various avenues that new owners could explore to enhance the existing business including development potential, subject to appropriate planning consents.”

READ MORE: Renowned Glasgow restaurateur calls for city to embrace hospitality

Euan MacCrimmon, senior associate director at Strutt & Parker, added: “There is a modern clubhouse, which is licensed, and the campsite provides 30 plots made up of hardstanding pitches comprising 14 residential pitches and 16 towing pitches. The site caters to caravans, motorhomes, and tents with attractive coastal views.

“The campsite is currently licensed from April to October, however, there is scope to trade all year round and space to increase capacity.”

Offers over £750,000 are invited for the course and associated properties.