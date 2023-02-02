A HISTORIC golf course that was designed by Ben Sayers and once counted the late former Prime Minister Ramsay Macdonald as a member has been put up for sale.
The Spey Bay Golf Club, which was opened in 1907, is being marketed along with clubhouse, former driving range building, and camping/ caravan site by joint property agents Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and Strutt & Parker.
The 18-hole links course is located five miles north of Fochaber on the Moray coastline at the mouth of the River Spey, offering easy access to Aberdeen and Inverness, the agents said.
READ MORE: Bold action needed to save Scottish nightlife and hospitality
Members to this day compete for a club championship trophy that was once presented by Ramsay Macdonald, who was born in Lossiemouth.
Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to own a true links golf course in a stunning location. There are various avenues that new owners could explore to enhance the existing business including development potential, subject to appropriate planning consents.”
READ MORE: Renowned Glasgow restaurateur calls for city to embrace hospitality
Euan MacCrimmon, senior associate director at Strutt & Parker, added: “There is a modern clubhouse, which is licensed, and the campsite provides 30 plots made up of hardstanding pitches comprising 14 residential pitches and 16 towing pitches. The site caters to caravans, motorhomes, and tents with attractive coastal views.
“The campsite is currently licensed from April to October, however, there is scope to trade all year round and space to increase capacity.”
Offers over £750,000 are invited for the course and associated properties.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here