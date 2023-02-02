Greggs is to reopen a store at Glasgow Airport in the coming months, creating twenty new jobs in the process.

The sit-in and take-away venue will be based in the former Mozzo café next to international arrivals at the airport.

As well as enough space for 50 seated covers, the new venue will also feature an outdoor area.

The bakery chain previously had a smaller presence at the airport up until 2010.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Airport in retail and lounge expansion plans ahead of summer season

Customers will be able to purchase Greggs' most popular bites alongside a variety of breakfast items, including sandwiches, salads, sweet treats and freshly-ground Fairtrade coffee.

Ronald Leitch, Operations Director at Glasgow Airport, said: “I am really looking forward to welcoming Greggs back to the terminal and I have no doubt it will be very popular not only with our passengers, but also the thousands of people employed across our wider airport campus.

The new venue will also feature an outdoor area (Image: Glasgow Airport)

“We anticipate welcoming an additional one million passengers this year as we continue our recovery, so the introduction of such a popular retailer as Greggs is fantastic news. Roll on April!”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs said: “We’re excited to be opening a shop at Glasgow Airport in the coming months, bringing local jobs to the area as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food before taking to the skies.”