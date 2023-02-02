More than 1,000 jobs are expected with the development of a Scottish major wind farm project that will power tens of thousands of Highland homes.
It comes after Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm was granted planning permission in principle from the Highland Council for its onshore infrastructure.
It paves the way for the development of export cables and an onshore substation located near HMS Vulcan and Dounreay which will feed power from the wind farm into the existing grid network.
The project is targeting commencing construction at the end of 2023, with the wind farm fully operational by 2026.
Richard Copeland, project director, said: “We welcome the Highland Council’s decision to grant the onshore planning permission in principle for Pentland.
“The project will be the blueprint to advance the deployment of large-scale floating offshore wind in the UK and globally, so this a significant milestone for us as a project and for the industry generally.
“As the pipeline of floating offshore wind projects continues to grow, so will the need for a skilled green workforce. Pentland offers a prime opportunity to build this capacity by supporting the creation of up to 1,300 full-time equivalent supply chain roles during construction and 85 during operation.”
Located 7.5km off the coast of Dounreay in Caithness, Pentland will generate 100MW making it capable of providing clean energy to almost 70,000 homes, equivalent to 65 per cent of those in the Highland Council area.
The project is being developed by Highland Wind Limited which is majority owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through one of its CI Funds with Hexicon A/B as a minority shareholder.
Project development activities are being led by CIP’s development partner, Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP). The project development team is based in COP’s Global Floating Wind Competence Centre in Edinburgh.
Historic Scottish golf course for sale
A golf course that was designed by Ben Sayers and once counted the late former Prime Minister Ramsay Macdonald as a member has been put up for sale.
The Spey Bay Golf Club, which was opened in 1907, is being marketed along with clubhouse, former driving range building, and camping/ caravan site by joint property agents Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and Strutt & Parker.
Glasgow Airport: Greggs to reopen store after 13-year absence
Greggs is to reopen a store at Glasgow Airport in the coming months, creating twenty new jobs in the process.
The sit-in and take-away venue will be based in the former Mozzo café next to international arrivals at the airport.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here