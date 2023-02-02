More than 1,000 jobs are expected with the development of a Scottish major wind farm project that will power tens of thousands of Highland homes.

It comes after Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm was granted planning permission in principle from the Highland Council for its onshore infrastructure.

It paves the way for the development of export cables and an onshore substation located near HMS Vulcan and Dounreay which will feed power from the wind farm into the existing grid network.

The project is targeting commencing construction at the end of 2023, with the wind farm fully operational by 2026.

Richard Copeland, project director, said: “We welcome the Highland Council’s decision to grant the onshore planning permission in principle for Pentland.

“The project will be the blueprint to advance the deployment of large-scale floating offshore wind in the UK and globally, so this a significant milestone for us as a project and for the industry generally.

“As the pipeline of floating offshore wind projects continues to grow, so will the need for a skilled green workforce. Pentland offers a prime opportunity to build this capacity by supporting the creation of up to 1,300 full-time equivalent supply chain roles during construction and 85 during operation.”

Located 7.5km off the coast of Dounreay in Caithness, Pentland will generate 100MW making it capable of providing clean energy to almost 70,000 homes, equivalent to 65 per cent of those in the Highland Council area.

The project is being developed by Highland Wind Limited which is majority owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through one of its CI Funds with Hexicon A/B as a minority shareholder.

Project development activities are being led by CIP’s development partner, Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP). The project development team is based in COP’s Global Floating Wind Competence Centre in Edinburgh.

Historic Scottish golf course for sale

A golf course that was designed by Ben Sayers and once counted the late former Prime Minister Ramsay Macdonald as a member has been put up for sale.

The Spey Bay Golf Club, which was opened in 1907, is being marketed along with clubhouse, former driving range building, and camping/ caravan site by joint property agents Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and Strutt & Parker.

Glasgow Airport: Greggs to reopen store after 13-year absence

Greggs is to reopen a store at Glasgow Airport in the coming months, creating twenty new jobs in the process.

The sit-in and take-away venue will be based in the former Mozzo café next to international arrivals at the airport.

