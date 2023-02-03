A Lanarkshire family business has been named one of the top 50 SME businesses in the UK.

The Power Within Training and Development Ltd is a training consultancy firm run by Bellshill husband-and-wife team James and Enas Fleming, who this year celebrate their sixth year in business.

The company was also named Scottish Micro Business of the Year at the 2022 Herald Family Business Awards.

The list recognises businesses based on core criteria, including growth, innovation, and contributions to the team and community.

Mr Fleming said the firm is “thrilled” with the accolade.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team, and we are grateful for the recognition from the judges,” said Mr Fleming.

"We're fully committed to our mission to help equip today's leaders and the leaders of the future to develop the mindset skills and tools they need to excel in their careers and grow their businesses."

The company has eight full-time employees and bases in Glasgow, Aberdeen and London, and it also collaborates with several colleges across Scotland to “ensure communities across Scotland have access to its cutting-edge training”.

