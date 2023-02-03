Scotland's new £900 million battery storage facilities will boost resilience during down periods, the Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport has said.
Michael Matheson hailed Amp Energy’s plans to establish Europe’s largest green energy storage complex across three sites in Scotland, with the first in Ayrshire.
“Amp Energy’s battery storage facility at Hunterston highlights the progress that we’re making towards meeting our ambitions to become a net zero nation by 2045,” said Mr Matheson.
“It is vital that we address the challenge of maintaining system resilience in periods of low renewable output. The increased deployment of storage and flexibility technologies will be vital to meeting this goal.
“Amp’s investment in its Scottish Green Battery Complex will contribute to this objective by enabling the storage of renewable electricity at grid scale for use when required.”
READ MORE: 1300 jobs to be created through wind farm project
The cabinet secretary met with Amp Energy’s Ben Skinner to discuss developments at the multi-million-pound Scottish Green Battery Complex, which is due to be operational in 2024.
Hunterston has been selected as the site for phase one of the build, with subsequent sites planned in Kincardine, Fife and Windyhill, outside Glasgow.
Each site will have the capacity to power around 800,000 homes in Scotland, for up to two hours, when required.
It is claimed the facility will become “an important enabler of Scotland’s booming renewable energy sector” and future energy grid.
READ MORE: World's first totally zero-emissions campervan
Paul Ezekiel, Amp Energy's co-founder and chief investment officer, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Cabinet Secretary to Hunterston today to learn more about Scotland’s renewable energy ambitions and demonstrate the major contribution that Amp Energy’s Scottish Green Battery Complex can make in achieving Scotland’s net zero transition.”
It is claimed the complex will provide reliable grid stability services and power management across the central belt of Scotland, including Glasgow and the Scottish capital.
It will also benefit consumers in reducing energy bills by helping to mitigate the need to pay constraint payments to renewable energy generators – where National Grid ESO has to pay generators to turn off wind farms during periods of low demand – and store renewable energy for later use instead.
READ MORE: Megafactory plan by battery firm
Edinburgh-based Amp X, Amp Energy's proprietary digital energy platform, will utilise its proprietary AI-enabled Asset Life Management architecture, to manage and optimise the state of health of each battery module allowing for optimal operating and dispatch performance while extending the life of the cells used in the complex, it said.
The Scottish Government’s recently published draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan consultation, emphasises the need to grow Scotland’s utility battery storage capacity.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel