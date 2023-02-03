Pamela Rodgers has been promoted to partner at Scottish legal firm PBW Law, headed by solicitor advocate Professor Peter Watson.

PBW Law was set up in 2015.

Ms Rodgers joined the firm in 2017 and her work includes civil and criminal litigation. She holds a master’s degree in international human rights law and is undertaking a diploma in forensic medical science at the Academy of Forensic Medical Sciences in London, which PBW Law noted was “a qualification designed to enhance the presentation of complex forensic evidence”.

Ms Rodgers said: “My next career goal is to qualify as a criminal solicitor advocate. Peter Watson was one of the first lawyers in Scotland to do so and I hope to follow in his footsteps.”

Mr Watson said: “Pamela has proved herself to be an exceptionally talented lawyer. This is set to be yet another busy year and Pamela’s expertise will be invaluable to the future growth of the firm.”