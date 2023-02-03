AYRSHIRE-based Buzzworks Holdings, one of Scotland’s largest hospitality groups, has launched a digital wellbeing platform offering its staff “tools to help with their mental, physical and financial wellness”.
The Buzzworks wellbeing hub offers employees online access to tailored services such as exercise videos, nutritional recipes, money guides, and a collection of mindfulness and meditation audios. These are categorised under “move”, “munch”, “money” and “mind”. The “mind” category collates tools to reduce stress, increase productivity and improve sleep, and Buzzworks said the “money” section was “a particularly helpful toolkit during the cost-of-living crisis”.
The restaurant and bar group noted that the platform was in addition to its “employee promise”, which already offers staff discounted gym memberships, flexible working, “wellbeing days” and access to an employee assistance programme.
Buzzworks, which is owned by Kenny Blair, has 17 venues across east, west and central Scotland and employs more than 550 staff.
The group’s venues include Scotts in Troon, Largs and South Queensferry, Vic’s & The Vine in Prestwick, Lido venues in Prestwick and Troon, The Tree House in Ayr, The Long House and The Duke in Kilmarnock, The Mill House in Stewarton, The Bridge Inn in Linlithgow, The Corner House in Kilwinning, The Coach House in Bridge of Weir, The Fox Troon, Herringbone in Edinburgh and North Berwick, and Thirty Knots in South Queensferry.
Buzzworks noted it is currently recruiting for all levels of kitchen, front-of-house and management roles across all venues because of expansion.
The company was recently named in the “100 Best Companies to Work For in the UK” list. It was ranked as the 77th best company to work for in the UK, and 12th in the leisure and hospitality industry, and was placed 16th overall in Scotland.
