A Scottish home improvement firm has announced an exclusive partnership with a major kitchen manufacturer and link-up with a Masterchef star.

Re Nu Kitchens and Bathrooms, based in Perth, have become the sole retailer of JT Ellis kitchens in Scotland after agreeing a deal with the Yorkshire based furniture maker.

Re Nu is set to launch the range later this month, with BBC MasterChef finalist Sarah Rankin carrying out cookery demonstrations at the firm's new kitchen design studio at the opening night.

The award-winning company, which opened in 2019 and has grown exponentially since, is investing over £100,000 in its expansion into kitchen design.

Ellis - which is based in Huddersfield and employs more than 200 staff a 200,000sq ft factory - is a family-owned business.

Re Nu is targeting homeowners renovating their kitchens and housebuilders and developers.

Niall Laughland, director of Re Nu, said: "It was only logical that we would look to expand into new areas - and this partnership is an exciting opportunity for us.

"We have always sought to reinvest in our business - be it in our staff, our design studio or our overall infrastructure - since the word go.



"JT Ellis share our values of top quality workmanship and high-quality products, and we've used their bathroom range extensively with our clients who are always delighted with the quality.



"We are certain that satisfaction will continue in their kitchen range."

Richard Ellis, joint managing director of JT Ellis, said: "Re Nu share our values of high quality workmanship and raw materials, stringent quality control, excellent service, and above all else customer satisfaction, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with them."

