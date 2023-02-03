Scottish-Italian chef Nico Simeone is set to open a third Six by Nico outlet in Glasgow at the end of this month.
Located in what was formerly the Fopp record store in Byres Road, the restaurant will be the 11th in his expanding portfolio which includes locations in Scotland, England and Ireland. The 52-capacity venue will follow in the footsteps of his Six by Nico chain by featuring a constantly-evolving tasting menu that is re-invented every six weeks.
"We are thrilled to bring a third restaurant location to Glasgow," Mr Simeone said. "Expansion in the city where our concept began is a significant step in our plan to grow further this year.
"We have quickly built an enthusiastic base of repeat customers in Glasgow, as well as an incredibly loyal customer base. We are excited to introduce a new restaurant design to both returning and new customers".
The concept was born in the city's Finnieston area in 2017 from a passion of experimenting with new ingredients and developing and creating unique dishes. Six by Nico has locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, London, Belfast, Dublin, and its most recent opening in Aberdeen.
Six by Nico Byres Road will open on February 27.
