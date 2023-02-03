Budget airline Ryanair is to introduce a new route to Greece this summer.

The flights are set to begin from Edinburgh Airport to Rhodes from April.

The Dublin-based carrier is expected to unveil more details about the route over the weekend.

Budget airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air reported soaring passenger numbers last month.

Ryanair carried 11.8 million passengers in January - 69% higher year-on-year.

Hungarian-based rival Wizz Air said it carried 4.1 million passengers in January 2023, up 73% year-on-year.

It comes as airlines are seeing a marked bounce-back in demand for travel following years of pandemic disruption.

Edinburgh Airport says on its website: "Floating amid the crystal blues of the Aegean Sea, Rhodes boasts phenomenal beaches, ancient architecture and incredible restaurants and nightlife.

"White-washed houses litter the island’s hillside, while cobbled streets lead to medieval castles and golden sands. Transport yourself to this Grecian paradise."

Six by Nico to open third Glasgow restaurant

Scottish-Italian chef Nico Simeone is set to open a third Six by Nico outlet in Glasgow at the end of this month.

Located in what was formerly the Fopp record store in Byres Road, the restaurant will be the 11th in his expanding portfolio which includes locations in Scotland, England and Ireland.

Hotel with world-famous views wins at Scottish Golf Tourism Awards​

Rusacks St Andrews has won the “Best Hotel Over 50 Rooms” category at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

The hotel, which in 2022 welcomed thousands of golfers and fans for the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews, features 120 renovated guest rooms and three distinct culinary concepts from restaurant developer White Rabbit Projects.

​Fife poultry farm put under protection zone amid avian flu outbreaks across Scotland

A Scottish poultry farm has become the latest to be locked down by health officials following an outbreak of avian flu.

The Woodlea Poultry Farm in Dunfermline, Fife has been placed under a three-kilometre exclusion zone after the Scottish Government's chief veterinary officer confirmed the disease infected the premises on Thursday.

