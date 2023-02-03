The UK’s FTSE-100 index of leading shares has hit an all-time high.

The index achieved its highest-ever close of 7901.8 points, up 81.64 points on the day, trumping the previous all-time high set in May 2018. It recorded an all-time intra-day high of 7906.58 during today’s session.

Richard Stone, chief executive of the Association of Investment Companies industry body, said: “With headlines dominated by the cost-of-living crisis, war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and strikes, it may seem strange that the index of the largest 100 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange has set a new all-time high. This has been driven by the strong performance of oil and gas companies and banks, which dominate the FTSE-100.”