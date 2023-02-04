An investor has acquired a second hotel in the same Scottish village in the space of a year.

Agent Graham and Sibbald said that parts of the Buchanan Arms Hotel and Spa, in the village of Drymen near Loch Lomond, date from its coaching inn origins in the 19th century.

The overseas-based former owners were private investors and the hotel was acquired by UK private investors, who also acquired the Winnock Hotel, Drymen in 2022.

Both Drymen hotels will be managed and operated by New World Hospitality.

The 52-bedroom hotel now consists of a variety of accommodations including lounge bar, restaurants and conference/function rooms.

Spa facilities include swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, gym, squash courts and treatment rooms.

Alistair Letham, a hotel consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: “The Buchanan Arms Hotel has been a popular leisure venue and destination for many years, located in this attractive area close to Loch Lomond to the north of Glasgow."

He added: "The range of facilities and the useful garden area will give the new owners significant scope to expand and develop the business at the Buchanan.

"Plus of course coupled with their other hotel in Drymen.”

The purchase price in the off-market deal was not disclosed.