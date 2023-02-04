A CASTLE near Edinburgh, which specialises in weddings and events, is undertaking major development work to create new rooms, using £3.4 million of loan funding from The Cumberland Building Society.

The work at Carlowrie Castle is due to be completed this year. The castle, built in 1852 in the Scottish baronial style, has 21 bedrooms, all offering views of the countryside.

A formerly derelict stables block located inside a walled garden in the castle grounds has been restored to house seven ensuite bedrooms.

Five modern cabins and a sauna will be erected, offering accommodation for a further 10 people and taking the total number of rooms to 26.

Andrew Marshall, founder and chief executive of the Carlowrie Group business, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with The Cumberland to create new accommodation options for our guests at Carlowrie Castle in order to meet growing demand.

“It was crucial for me to find the right lending partner and, when I came across The Cumberland, I was pleased that our founding values were aligned. They ticked all the right boxes and the team didn’t disappoint when it came to working together to make our goals a reality.”

When the works are complete, the castle and its 32-acre grounds will be able to accommodate 50 guests. Carlowrie Group said the castle and grounds had a rich heritage, including being the only home of "Scotland’s greatest female explorer”, Isobel Wylie Hutchison.

Mr Marshall said: “I look forward to further opportunities to collaborate as we continue to grow and evolve the Carlowrie Group in the years to come.”

As well as facilitating expansion of the castle, the £3.4m loan has enabled Mr Marshall to broaden Carlowrie Group’s portfolio through the launch of Edinburgh Street Food. This seven-day-a-week street market will open its doors for the first time in central Edinburgh on February 25.