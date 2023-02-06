Two of Scotland’s most successful entrepreneurs have expressed their deep concerns that both the UK and Scottish governments are not working with ordinary people to reach the right decisions about finance and the future of the economy.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show With Hunter & Haughey,

Lord Willie Haughey said: “Our friend Stuart Patrick, the chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, has been in the news, having a go at the UK Government’s begging bowl mentality when it comes to the levelling-up funding.

“Glasgow has not only missed out on being selected to have one of Scotland’s two Green Freeports, but on some of the schemes for the levelling-up money the city has been told: ‘Sorry, you’re not getting it.’

“A couple of the mayors in England have called out this kind of action.

One of them used the phrase ‘begging bowl culture’ when it comes to the distribution of taxpayers’ money around the UK.

“Something has to be done here. Funding allocation really has to be properly assessed and based on merit.”

Sir Tom Hunter agreed, adding:

“I am very worried when governments are deciding how to dispose of money.

“Firstly, there’s a big political smell to this. Secondly, governments don’t always know best.

“We’ve had rent freezes, which choke the supply of housing, which is badly needed in Scotland. Disaster! We have a new Deposit Return Scheme [about to be introduced] in Scotland and I’m not quite sure what they were smoking when they brought that one out. Once again, this is all about governments writing policy in a vacuum. They should do it with the people it affects and not to them.

“I’m getting really fed up with this and we need to call it out.”

Lord Haughey highlighted the role of Scottish Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie in the introduction of the emergency rent freeze legislation.

“Patrick Harvie went to great lengths to get all the major exposure that he could get,” said Lord Haughey. “You know, pictures in the press of him with a Bill in his hand, all of that on the day he announced it. And he was so proud.

“He was the first Green minister in the UK to get a Bill through. In the last three weeks, however, as the entire thing has unravelled, and been viewed as a complete and utter shambles, and now that nothing is being adhered to that’s actually in the Bill, he has not been seen anywhere.

“So we get wee bits, wee lines in the newspapers telling us that social landlords can put the rent up. Now the local councillors can put the rent up and now private landlords.

“Why does Patrick Harvie not come into the Scottish Parliament and apologise for the shambles that the rent freeze Bill has been?”

Lord Haughey continued: “On your point about the Deposit Return Scheme, I am told many operators are asking the government for advice on how it works and they’re receiving mixed messages.

“No one actually knows how it’s going to work!

“So, politicians, here’s a bit of sound advice. When you do put things in your new laws, when you’re passing Bills, take double the amount of time to assess the potential downsides and ask yourselves whether it is actually possible to deliver on the Bill that you’re putting through Parliament.”

Sir Tom concluded: “I think if the Go Radio Business Show is doing nothing else, Willie, we are speaking truth to power because you and I are not frightened to speak out when we see something wrong.

“And governments, whether it’s in Westminster or Holyrood, if they’re making policy in isolation and not doing it with the people it really affects, then that itself should be against the law.”