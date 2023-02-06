Scottish law firm Turcan Connell has made what it describes as an “important strategic hire” for its land and property team, with Murray Soutar rejoining as a partner having established a career as a specialist adviser in rural property.

Mr Soutar, who counts the sale and purchase of rural properties among his specialisms, began his career with Turcan Connell as an assistant solicitor in 2007.

READ MORE: Scottish income tax – so who is afraid of the bogeyman?

The private client law firm said Mr Soutar is returning to “play a key role in supporting the growth and extending the knowledge of the firm’s rural expertise”.

READ MORE: Brexit: Amid red wall pandering, some common sense from Labour

Detailing Mr Soutar's experience, Turcan Connell said: “Murray has considerable experience in advising clients investing in Scotland and predominantly handles the purchase and sale of rural properties, including estates, farms and forestry. He also brings specific knowledge in advising clients on transactions involving agricultural tenancies, salmon fishing rights and option agreements.”

READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter

The firm noted that Mr Soutar is the second key strategic hire into the firm’s land and property team in recent weeks, following the arrival of renewables expert Lesley Roarty as a legal director.

Turcan Connell said: “Lesley has dedicated almost 20 years to advising clients on all matters relating to the renewable energy sectors. She has dealt with projects all over Scotland involving a range of technologies including hydro, solar, energy from waste and more recently, battery storage, with a particular emphasis on onshore wind.”

Alexander Garden, chairman of the firm, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Murray and Lesley to our growing land and property team. Together they bring a wealth of experience to the firm and their particular skills and knowledge will be invaluable in supporting our clients.”

Turcan Connell, which describes itself as "the largest private client firm in Scotland and one of the largest in the UK", said: "We focus exclusively on private client matters servicing the personal and commercial needs of individuals, landowners, farmers, business owners, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, charities and trustees."

It has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.