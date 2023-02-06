A historic Scottish retailer has said it is to close its stores with the expected loss of 2,000 jobs.

The retailer, which was said to have started as a pawnbroker and known as Mackays in 1834, is expected to close all 170 of its stores, including around 50 in Scotland.

It posted on Facebook: "Unfortunately we haven't received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

"As we haven't received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the Company's stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.

"The M&Co 'brand' has been purchased, but unfortunately this does not include a future for our stores, website or staff.

"We will trade all of our stores until Easter, and then begin the close-down process. We will update you closer to the time, of our actual closing date."

The firm was founded in Paisley, Renfrewshire in 1834 before focusing on clothing and rebranding.

Retail Week reported that M&Co was bought out of administration by Peterborough-based AK Retail Holdings, which owns Yours Clothing, for an undisclosed sum in a deal that did not include the physical stores.

Developer appeals over 'fundamentally flawed' Loch Lomond salmon farm rejection

Developers behind a rejected bid to create a new salmon farm near Arrochar have announced plans to appeal the decision.

Loch Long Salmon confirmed today that they have submitted an appeal for their proposed Beinn Reithe project.

​Legislators not ‘working with people’ to create solutions

Two of Scotland’s most successful entrepreneurs have expressed their deep concerns that both the UK and Scottish governments are not working with ordinary people to reach the right decisions about finance and the future of the economy.

Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show With Hunter & Haughey, Lord Willie Haughey said: “Our friend Stuart Patrick, the chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, has been in the news, having a go at the UK Government’s begging bowl mentality when it comes to the levelling-up funding."

