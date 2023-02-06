A FIFE housebuilder has gained planning consent to build 20 new homes, as well as commercial premises, on the site of a former police station in Glenrothes.

Fife Council said the Lomond Homes' plans for the new homes mark a significant element of its "ongoing regeneration plans for Glenrothes town centre".

The proposals for the 1.48-hectare site include a mix of "high-quality private and affordable housing" and commercial facilities including a children’s nursery, offices and a café.

The 16 private homes and four affordable homes proposed – a mix of three and four bedroom, two-storey properties – all have sizeable gardens.

Christopher Ritchie, director of Lomond Group, stated: "This is an exciting project for the Lomond Group. We hope to replicate the success of the Lomond Business Park at Baltimore Road by securing long-term tenants who will have the opportunity to purchase the commercial premises as their business model prospers. This mixed-use development will be complemented with affordable housing and private residential properties."

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesman for finance, economy, and strategic planning, said: "We welcome news of Lomond Group’s plans to transform vacant land on Napier Road into a mix of private and affordable homes, as well as for commercial use. This is a significant step in realising the regeneration of Glenrothes town centre.

“The council has been working closely with Lomond Group to ensure that the plans for the development on Napier Road are in line with our aspirations to reshape the town centre, to create a sustainable local economy, boost an improved night-time economy, enhanced public spaces, and residential developments as outlined in the Glenrothes Town Centre Masterplan Study 2020.”

Mr Craik added:“These are some of the key proposals of the adopted Glenrothes Town Centre Masterplan and will reinforce our plans to enhance the role, attractiveness and success of Glenrothes town centre.”