A NEW invoice finance provider aimed at firms turning over up to £10 million has been launched in Scotland amid the continuing cost-of-doing-business crisis.

Business veteran Andy Tait, who launched the Scottish arm of Bibby Financial Services in 1999, has joined forces with US-based Sallyport Commercial Finance to set up a new commercial lending operation in Glasgow.

Based on Glasgow’s St Vincent Place, it will aim to support firms in sectors such as haulage, manufacturing, and recruitment with working capital solutions.

Mr Tait was most recently chief executive of GreenAcres Cemeteries & Ceremonial Parks, having led a private equity-backed management buyout of the organisation. He has been joined at the new venture by fellow directors Joanna Cashmore and Kirsty Neely, as well as senior executives Allan Dempsie and Michelle Carroll. Ms Cashmore and Ms Neely joined from Bibby and Sonovate.

Mr Tait said: “The cost-of-trading crisis is really taking its toll on Scottish businesses, with sky-high energy prices and coronavirus support repayments causing headaches for entrepreneurs.

“Sallyport Commercial Finance will offer an alternative to traditional lending provided by the high-street banks, with an experienced, more personalised and local service. Having built businesses in Scotland and other parts of the UK, I understand the pressure that the owners of small companies are feeling.

“Invoice finance can be a great option for many businesses to free-up working capital and boost their cash flow.”

The Scottish operation has come after Mr Tait worked previously with the leaders of Sallyport Commercial Finance in North America, Nick Hart and Emma Hart.

Mr Hart was formerly managing director of Bibby Financial Services California, as well as Bibby operations in Yorkshire and the North East. The Harts launched Sallyport Commercial Finance in the US.

and took it into Canada in 2019.

Mr Tait added: Having worked with Nick and Emma in the past, we are all very excited to launch Sallyport Commercial Finance in the UK with an investor who really understands the sector and the challenges facing small businesses today.

“Sallyport Commercial Finance already has a strong reputation in North America for helping small and medium-sized businesses and their owners become successful and I’m proud to bring the brand into Scotland.

“We can help companies make their assets work harder for them, providing the cash they need to trade effectively and fuel further growth.

“Challenging times also create opportunities for entrepreneurial owners and businesses. We see increasing numbers of businesses looking to North America to sell products and services rather than Europe presently and a trusted experienced finance partner like Sallyport Commercial Finance can help make them become a success at home and abroad.”