Mr Cook has recently worked at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in Hampshire, where he was general manager for four years.

His new employer noted Mr Cook’s “extensive hospitality experience comprises over 16 years in senior managerial roles within the luxury five-star global hospitality sector at Belmond, formerly Orient-Express [Hotels], The Westcliff Hotel and The Mount Nelson Hotel in South Africa alongside British Pullman – Venice Simplon Orient-Express”.

It noted Mr Cook had also held positions within Ritz-Carlton, and at the Royal Abjar Hotel in Dubai, and the Turnberry hotel and golf resort in Ayrshire.

Joe Bester, portfolio manager at Fairtree Hotel Investments, said: “We are excited to welcome Andrew to Fonab Castle. Andrew has had an incredibly impressive career to date...We are confident that his dynamic expertise and enthusiasm will be a fantastic asset to our team.”

Mr Cook said: “I am very honoured to join the exceptional team at Fonab Castle.”

Fonab Castle has 42 bedrooms, individually designed with a blend of modern furnishings and original castle features. It has spa facilities as well as Sandemans restaurant and a lochside brasserie.