Hotel owner Highland Coast Hotels has unveiled plans for a £1.8 million makeover of two iconic venues in the Scottish Highlands.
Tongue Hotel on the world-famous North Coast 500 and Plockton Inn in Wester Ross will reopen to visitors in early April 2023 following an extensive, three-month refurbishment supported by Highland-based, Rona Douglas Interiors.
Both historic venues are being given a “contemporary new look inspired by their locations in areas of outstanding natural beauty”. Tongue has breathtaking views over the Kyle of Tongue, Ben Loyal and Ben Hope.
The village of Plockton is affectionately known as the "Jewel of the Highlands", sits on a sheltered bay overlooking Loch Carron, and is known for the Hamish Macbeth television series.
Tongue Hotel, which is a former 19th century sporting lodge, will have 19 individually-styled guest rooms and a newly refurbished restaurant and bar.
Local artwork by Rona Kant and Katherine Sutherland, and black and white photography of the local landscape by renowned photographer, Glyn Slatterly.
Beds are handcrafted by Inverness-based Highland Blind Craft Beds, and the contemporary tartan throws are made with natural and sustainable materials by ethical Scottish firm, The Tartan Blanket Company.
Tongue Hotel’s new 40-cover destination restaurant "takes inspiration from the remains of the Viking Castle Varrich on the headland opposite". The hotel will also have a new protected decking area for al fresco dining for up to 30 guests.
Plockton Inn will see the 14 bedrooms reduced to 12 to allow for larger en-suite bathrooms for selected rooms.
The new 80-cover restaurant, dining areas and bar at Plockton Inn will retain the existing period features. Once again, the inn will showcase local artists and photographers including Danny Campbell, Cath Waters of Skye, and Sam Bilner.
David Whiteford, chairman of Highland Coast Hotels, said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming the iconic Tongue Hotel and Plockton Inn to the Highland Coast Hotels collection this spring.
“The history, architectural features and locations in areas of outstanding natural beauty are what make these two venues stand out from the crowd.
"Tongue benefits from its position on the world-famous North Coast 500 and Plockton is renowned as ‘The Jewel of the Highlands’, overlooking Loch Carron, and representing a safe haven for the many sailors in the area.”
The redevelopment of Tongue Hotel and Plockton Inn has also been supported by Highlands & Islands Enterprise.
Andrew Cook joins Fonab Castle at Pitlochry
Hospitality sector veteran Andrew Cook has been appointed general manager of the five-star Fonab Castle hotel and spa at Pitlochry in Highland Perthshire.
Mr Cook has recently worked at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in Hampshire, where he was general manager for four years.
Fresh blow for IOG
Shares in IOG, the gas explorer backed by US investment guru Warren Buffett, plunged yesterday after the company ran into further problems in its efforts to bring a key North Sea field into production.
IOG reported efforts to enhance gas rates from the Southwark A2 well had not improved to the level hoped, and that work on the well has now been suspended.
