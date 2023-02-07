Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s leading tour operator and airline to Majorca and Tenerife, we are always quick to react to the demand from customers and independent travel agents. The early summer season is proving to be enormously popular in both destinations and we are very pleased to be offering even more choice and flexibility as a result of today’s announcement. Our summer 23 programme is looking extremely popular and today’s expansion shows that this popularity applies right across the summer season, not just during the peak holiday period.”

The extra flights from Glasgow and Edinburgh airports are part of a broader expansion by the airline and package holiday operator of its programmes to Tenerife and Majorca for this summer, by introducing additional flights and holidays to these destinations from seven of its UK bases.

The airline and package holiday operator said: “This comes in response to strong demand from customers looking to enjoy flights and ATOL-protected package holidays to the two hotspots in the early summer season and over the Easter holidays.”