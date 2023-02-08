WHISKY industry management have given a generous pour of more than £2 million in funding to support disadvantaged young people into employment.
Some 500 school leavers have benefited from the money raised by The Distillers’ Charity's Youth Action Fund with more than half those going on to secure employment, apprenticeships, further education, training, or work as volunteers.
Youth unemployment in Scotland currently sits at 7.5%, double the rate for the overall working population and putting added pressure on those who may be struggling to join the world of work.
The Youth Action Fund helps some of the hardest-to-reach young people by supporting them to create positive, lasting change in their lives.
Grant Gordon, chair of Distillers’ Charity, said the group's one aim is to "transform the lives of the young people."
He added: "Through the work of our charity partners, the Youth Action Fund helps create lasting positive change for young people, helping them develop their confidence, resilience, and skills, so they are ready for life and work.
"I’m proud to be part of an industry that is supporting young people in Scotland to achieve their ambitions and strengthen our communities."
The figures were revealed on International Scotch Day, being marked today.
As the philanthropic arm of The Worshipful Company of Distillers, the charity established the Youth Action Fund drawing on the generosity of the Scotch Whisky industry.
The Distillers’ Charity raises funds for the Youth Action Fund through its bi-annual Distillers One of One Auction, which offers philanthropists and buyers from across the world the opportunity to bid on a collection of never-to-be-repeated lots donated by Scotland’s distillers.
Run in partnership with Sotheby’s, the auction is considered to be one of the most prestigious auctions of rare Scotch Whisky in the world.
The Youth Action Fund works with charities including Aberdeen Foyer, Action for Children, Alcohol Education Trust, Enable, Fare Scotland and Street League.
Street League uses sport to encourage young people to make positive life decisions and to support them to overcome personal barriers that might be stopping them from securing employment.
Steven Jardine, Head of Operations for Street League, said: “As an organisation, the funding from Distillers’ Charity has increased our reach into local communities including rural areas.
"Many of the young people engaging with us come from severely challenging backgrounds.
"Our message to young people is that the opportunity is there: they can get fit, have fun in a safe environment, but also build up their skills and gain qualifications, with the ultimate aim of moving into work, college, an apprenticeship or training."
