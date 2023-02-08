Workersin a Scottish Apple store have now officially become the first in the UK to unionise after signing a formal agreement with the American tech giant.
As exclusively detailed in The Herald in November last year, staff at Apple's Buchanan Street branch took the step of voting for union recognition in a call for fairer pay and workplace practices.
That vote has now persuaded Apple management to sign a collective bargaining agreement to recognise GMB Scotland membership in the Glasgow city centre computer shop.
GMB organiser John Slaven called the agreement "historic".
READ MORE: Glasgow's Apple store staff could change the face of unions
He said: "This agreement is historic and our members in the Glasgow store are a beacon of hope across the world to show that you can organise to make work better.
"We look to build a good relationship with Apple while being passionate advocates for members' interests."
This marks the first collective agreement with a trade union signed by Apple in the UK after the firm last year agreed to a voluntary recognition ballot after lengthy negotiations.
Staff joined the GMB union citing a wish to have greater power over pay negotiations and shift patterns, among other issues, and their action is believed to have influenced others at branches around Scotland and the UK to do similar.
READ MORE: After 13 years I've given up my iPhone3 and I have regrets
Buchanan Street's store, which opened in 2007, is one of two branches in and near Glasgow, the other being at Braehead Shopping Centre in Renfrewshire.
Union representatives had described the tone of negotiations with Apple as consistently positive but it has taken several months to reach the stage of conducting a ballot.
The firm recognises unions in Europe, in France and Swede, and there are steps being taken by workers in stores across America to introduce unionisation.
Employees said the cost-of-living crisis had been a catalyst to push for change, particularly in pay transparency, and had encouraged colleagues to support one another collectively.
One Apple staff member previously told The Herald staff need a "proper voice".
The worker said: "In the UK, Apple have staff forums but ... feedback is ignored.
"It is a one-way conversation. We need our own representatives and a proper voice to change things."
READ MORE: Glasgow Apple store staff become the first to vote to unionise
Apple has 270 stores across America and unions there said more than two dozen of those stores had employees looking to seek formal recognition.
Fellow US global corporations Starbucks and Amazon have also seen increasing bids from employees to unionise with more than 200 Starbucks stores in America now having voted to unionise.
A spokesman for the company said: “We have long been committed to providing an excellent experience for our customers and teams. Apple is one of the highest paying retailers in Scotland and we’ve regularly made enhancements to our industry-leading benefits as a part of the overall support we provide to our valued team members.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel