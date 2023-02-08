Barratt said it has seen a "modest uplift" in reservations this month, though its weekly net reservation rate remains 46% lower year-on-year since the start of January.

It had seen reservations plummet by 57% in the final months of 2022 after the mini-Budget market turmoil sent interest rates on mortgages soaring higher amid political and economic uncertainty.

However, mortgage costs have been gradually falling back following actions to stabilise markets and signs that wider interest rates may soon be peaking.

Barratt said: "Reservations have shown a modest uplift since the start of January, helped by the tempering in both future interest rate and energy cost expectations, as well as the introduction of more competitive mortgage rates.

"The sustainability of this recovery however remains uncertain, notably with respect to the challenges still faced by first-time buyers."

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt, said: "Whilst we have seen some early signs of improvement in current trading during January, we will need to see continued momentum over the coming months before we can be confident that these challenging trading conditions are easing."

Read our full housebuilding analysis in tomorrow's Herald

Outlander fans help save iconic pub where series was filmed

A 600-year-old pub in Culross, Fife has been saved by the local community - and the Outlander fan community.

The Red Lion Inn was facing closure when the previous owners decided to sell up, with the community fearing it could go the way of another local drinking establishment which was turned into a B&B.

Glasgow Apple store staff make history as the first in the UK to unionise

​Workers in a Scottish Apple store have now officially become the first in the UK to unionise after signing a formal agreement with the American tech giant.

As exclusively detailed in The Herald in November last year, staff at Apple's Buchanan Street branch took the step of voting for union recognition in a call for fairer pay and workplace practices.

​​Scottish ice cream maker scoops record market share

Mackie’s of Scotland secured its highest-ever UK market share but profits more than halved amid record increases in the cost of ingredients, haulage, feed and fertiliser that have created a "challenging and unpredictable" outlook.

The company, one of Scotland's best-known family businesses, added almost half a million customers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland according to figures from Kantar Worldpanel, hitting more than 1.4 million last year.

Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇