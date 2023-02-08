The UK's biggest housebuilder has revealed early signs of a recovery in homebuyer demand.
Barratt said it has seen a "modest uplift" in reservations this month, though its weekly net reservation rate remains 46% lower year-on-year since the start of January.
It had seen reservations plummet by 57% in the final months of 2022 after the mini-Budget market turmoil sent interest rates on mortgages soaring higher amid political and economic uncertainty.
However, mortgage costs have been gradually falling back following actions to stabilise markets and signs that wider interest rates may soon be peaking.
Barratt said: "Reservations have shown a modest uplift since the start of January, helped by the tempering in both future interest rate and energy cost expectations, as well as the introduction of more competitive mortgage rates.
"The sustainability of this recovery however remains uncertain, notably with respect to the challenges still faced by first-time buyers."
David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt, said: "Whilst we have seen some early signs of improvement in current trading during January, we will need to see continued momentum over the coming months before we can be confident that these challenging trading conditions are easing."
