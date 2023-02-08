Dunfermline-based Deanestor, which is a furniture and fit-out specialist, has delivered a £1.8m contract for Morrison Construction for the multi-school school campus in West Lothian. It is Deanestor’s 12th project for Morrison.

The new Winchburgh Campus near Edinburgh was built by Morrison on behalf of West Lothian Council and their delivery partner, Hub South East Scotland. It has provided two new secondary schools, a primary school with an early years facility, and a sports and wellbeing hub.

Deanestor fitted out over 340 rooms across the campus and manufactured furniture from its education solutions range.

The contract included the provision of over 300 base cabinets, 940m of white laminate worktops, over 1km of adjustable shelving, 16 teaching walls, 215 resource storage units, as well as write-on teaching aids, shoebox storage units, and wall cupboards.

Holy Family Primary School (Image: Deanestor)

David Wright, of Morrison Construction, said: “Deanestor performed really well at each stage of this project – pre-construction, programme scheduling, and project management. The quality of the furniture they manufactured was excellent, and the client and teaching staff are delighted with the new campus.”

The £62m development is West Lothian Council’s largest investment in education facilities and is required to serve the growing community in the core development area of Winchburgh.

The four buildings that make up the new campus are individually distinct but share a common thread of materials, natural light, and ventilation, and have created inspirational learning environments as well as a focus for the rapidly growing community of Winchburgh.

Designed by Ryder Architecture, the secondary schools – Winchburgh and Sinclair Academies – are initially serving up to 660 non-denominational and denominational pupils respectively.

JM Architects designed the new Holy Family Primary School and nursery. The primary facilities have flexible play and learning spaces, reception, dining/assembly hall, courtyard, and multi-use games area for outside play.

