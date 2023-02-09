A Ryanair chief has hailed a "massive" new schedule as part of a $1.1 billion investment in Scotland with a record schedule from the Scottish capital.
The Dublin-based airline hailed the "good news for Scotland" as it said it will add a further aircraft and six new destinations from Edinburgh.
The new destinations for summer 2023 are Belfast, Bournemouth, Cornwall, London Stansted, Rhodes and Venice, with a total of 69 routes.
Ryanair has also increased frequencies on over 30 of its Edinburgh routes and it said that the move will see it take its Edinburgh fleet to 11.
It is to create over 30 new highly-paid jobs for pilots and cabin crew but expects more to follow.
Dara Brady, of Ryanair, said the airline was "ready for the rebound" as flying opened up again post-pandemic.
He told The Herald: "We have over $1.1 billion invested in Edinburgh.
"It’s a massive schedule with 69 routes and we will be carrying, if you round up, close to five million passengers this year.
“It is a good news story."
He added: “Part of what is driving the growth is we have launched an exciting domestic schedule that is in reaction to the UK Government’s 50 per cent cut in APD [air passenger duty] charge.
“We respond positively to incentive, albeit if they scrapped it we would be doing even more."
He claimed Ryanair had prepared to come out of the pandemic faster than others.
He said: “If you look at last summer, many airlines were cancelling flights.
"In a recession our business does well. We are the fastest-recovering airline and the only one growing back beyond pre-pandemic levels. Last summer we operated at 115 per cent of pre-pandemic [figures]."
Mr Brady added: "We employ 350 people out of Edinburgh alone so it is a big hub for us and there is the opportunity for not just the 30 jobs but more jobs on top of that."
He said there will be a further announcement on provision in the west of Scotland.
"We will be doing something with that in the next week or two."
Kate Sherry, aviation director at Edinburgh Airport, said the introduction of the new "cleaner and quieter" Boeing 737 Gamechanger aircraft is "great news", adding: “This investment, which will also see an additional Ryanair aircraft based at EDI, is a real show of faith in the market - illustrating the growing demand for travel we’re seeing at Edinburgh.”
She also said: "It is always our aim to offer as much choice as possible from Edinburgh and the announcement of this schedule comes as we continue to build towards a strong summer season at the airport."
