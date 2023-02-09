Celebrity chefs David Myers and Si King will join Scotland’s food, drink and tourism industries at what is claimed to be a "first-of-its-kind" event in the city next month.

Hosted by Edinburgh-based food and drink broadcaster Simon Preston, the Power of Food Tourism will take place over a half day on March 8, alongside ScotHot, a showcase for food, drink, hospitality and tourism.

Delivered by Scotland Food & Drink and in partnership with the Scottish Tourism Alliance, the morning will highlight Scotland’s ambition to be a global food tourism leader, immersing the audience in incredible food tourism experiences and engaging panel discussions with guests including The Hairy Bikers and Instagram food sensations, The Taste Cadets.

Mr Preston said: “Whether it’s exploring a new distillery, embarking on a new food trail, or trying your hand at a culinary lesson, Scotland is rich with a wonderful collection of experiences that bring to life our unique and exceptional larder.

"The Power of Food Tourism is an exciting opportunity for the whole industry, to come together, connect, learn and inspire each other! We have a fantastic line-up of guests that can each bring a unique perspective on how collaboration can level up Scotland as a food and drink destination not to be missed on the world stage.”

Fiona Richmond, head of regional food at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Scotland has such a vibrant community of people who deliver incredible food tourism experiences and share our ambition for the country to be a must-visit destination for food and drink enthusiasts from around the world.

"The Hairy Bikers are incredible ambassadors for Scotland’s food and drink sector, having visited a number of businesses for their recent Go Local series including The Harbour Café in Fife and Blackthorn Salt, Ayrshire.

"We couldn’t be happier that they are joining us in Glasgow.”

Stroke treatment pioneer Aurum appoints new chief

A Scottish company working on what would be the first major advancement in the treatment of stroke patients in two decades has appointed a new chief executive as it seeks to expand its global presence.

David Brennan will take over from the outgoing Jim McGuire next month as the head of Glasgow-based Aurum Biosciences, having already served as interim chief executive of Aurum and as principal clinical physicist at the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Scottish firm harnessing artificial intelligence to build workforce

A company that uses artificial intelligence to provide businesses with “real-time” customer feedback insights is targeting annual turnover of £7 million in the next three years.

Glasgow-based MyCustomerLens – which works with legal and other professional services clients including accountancy firms and consultants and launched its algorithm-based software in 2020 – says it is on track to deliver revenues of more than £300,000 this calendar year.

