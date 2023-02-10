It includes the vaccine that pushed the company to the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.

The Cambridge-based drugs giant said it expects revenue from the vaccine, now called Vaxzevria, to hit "minimal" levels. It follows a 94 per cent drop in sales of the vaccine in the last quarter of 2022.

A year earlier the business sold $1.8 billion worth of Vaxzevria, but in the final three months of last year it sold just $95 million worth.

The drugs giant said it expects sales of Covid-19 medicines - it has three others - to "decline significantly" this year.

READ MORE: Pharma giant back in black despite fading sales of Covid vaccine

AstraZeneca said revenue increased by 25% to $44.4bn over the year in 2022 when accounting for currency fluctuations and on an actual basis it rose 19%.

Revenue in the final quarter rose by 1%, because of the fall in Vaxzevria sales, it added.

However, it still swung back to profit last year. The business had lost $265m before tax in 2021 and last year it made $2.5bn.

READ MORE: Specialist facility opens to speed up innovation in new medicines

The company’s presence in Scotland includes academic partnerships with University of Glasgow, NHS collaborations with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and externally sponsored scientific research with Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute.

AstraZeneca is also a founding partner in the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre, a Glasgow collaboration between CPI, University of Strathclyde, UK Research & Innovation, Scottish Enterprise and GSK.

The company said it employs 35 full time equivalent staff in Scotland with 1,963 jobs supported, and £136m gross value added north of the Border.

READ MORE: Foreign money feeds Scotland's flourishing life sciences sector

Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca chief executive, said: “We made excellent pipeline progress, with a record 34 approvals in major markets, and we are initiating new late-stage trials for high-potential medicines." He said the business is on a path to deliver at least 15 new medications before the end of the decade.

Sheena Berry, of Quilter Cheviot, said: “AstraZeneca delivered mixed fourth quarter results, with sales a touch light, but with earnings per share better than expected.” Shares in AstraZeneca closed at 11,190p, up 438p, or 4.07%.