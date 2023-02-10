AstraZeneca said it expects sales of its Covid-19 medicines to fall back significantly this year.
It includes the vaccine that pushed the company to the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.
The Cambridge-based drugs giant said it expects revenue from the vaccine, now called Vaxzevria, to hit "minimal" levels. It follows a 94 per cent drop in sales of the vaccine in the last quarter of 2022.
A year earlier the business sold $1.8 billion worth of Vaxzevria, but in the final three months of last year it sold just $95 million worth.
The drugs giant said it expects sales of Covid-19 medicines - it has three others - to "decline significantly" this year.
READ MORE: Pharma giant back in black despite fading sales of Covid vaccine
AstraZeneca said revenue increased by 25% to $44.4bn over the year in 2022 when accounting for currency fluctuations and on an actual basis it rose 19%.
Revenue in the final quarter rose by 1%, because of the fall in Vaxzevria sales, it added.
However, it still swung back to profit last year. The business had lost $265m before tax in 2021 and last year it made $2.5bn.
READ MORE: Specialist facility opens to speed up innovation in new medicines
The company’s presence in Scotland includes academic partnerships with University of Glasgow, NHS collaborations with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and externally sponsored scientific research with Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute.
AstraZeneca is also a founding partner in the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre, a Glasgow collaboration between CPI, University of Strathclyde, UK Research & Innovation, Scottish Enterprise and GSK.
The company said it employs 35 full time equivalent staff in Scotland with 1,963 jobs supported, and £136m gross value added north of the Border.
READ MORE: Foreign money feeds Scotland's flourishing life sciences sector
Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca chief executive, said: “We made excellent pipeline progress, with a record 34 approvals in major markets, and we are initiating new late-stage trials for high-potential medicines." He said the business is on a path to deliver at least 15 new medications before the end of the decade.
Sheena Berry, of Quilter Cheviot, said: “AstraZeneca delivered mixed fourth quarter results, with sales a touch light, but with earnings per share better than expected.” Shares in AstraZeneca closed at 11,190p, up 438p, or 4.07%.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here