The firm that operates the Cononish gold and silver mine in Argyll said a potential deferral of loan repayments could help fund further drilling in Tyndrum and exploration work in the Grampians area.

It comes after Scotgold said last month that for the year to December 31, 2022 gold production totalled 8,564 ounces, set against 2,623 ounces in 2021.

It said then that it is focused on a continued ramp up to 2,000 ounces of gold per month.

It said today it has conditionally raised £2.5 million through the capital raising and subscriptions by some directors for 6.25m new ordinary shares at a price of 40p per share.

Seven directors of Scotgold and a significant shareholder are participating in the subscription for a total of 1.4m subscription shares with a total value of £574,000.

The aggregate 6.25m new shares represents 9.48 per cent of the enlarged share capital, Scotgold said.

It said Bridge Barn Limited, a company owned and controlled by Nathaniel le Roux and provider of debt funding to the company, has agreed the option to defer a total of £2.5 million capital repayments due in this calendar year by up to nine months.

Scotgold told the City: “The potential deferral of capital repayments would be used to further exploration work - resource definition drilling in Cononish and exploration work on the wider Grampians area.”

Shares were down almost 30 per cent in early trading.

UK narrowly avoided recession with flat growth at end of 2022

The UK avoided a recession in the second half of 2022, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has suggested.

The economy flatlined between October and December last year, the ONS said on Friday. Unrounded figures showed 0.01% growth.

WATCH: Inside Glasgow's new Atlantic Quay financial district

Glasgow's storied financial district, rising up from the Clyde, carries a Hollywood charisma; its buildings wrapped in the modern livery of success: black, silver, gun-metal grey and big, big windows.

Coming in off the Kingston Bridge or walking down through St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street it emerges through the tombstones of previous generations’ wealth like a mini Manhattan.

