Scotgold Resources is to raise £2.5 million amid growth plans that include further exploration in the Scottish Highlands.
The firm that operates the Cononish gold and silver mine in Argyll said a potential deferral of loan repayments could help fund further drilling in Tyndrum and exploration work in the Grampians area.
It comes after Scotgold said last month that for the year to December 31, 2022 gold production totalled 8,564 ounces, set against 2,623 ounces in 2021.
It said then that it is focused on a continued ramp up to 2,000 ounces of gold per month.
It said today it has conditionally raised £2.5 million through the capital raising and subscriptions by some directors for 6.25m new ordinary shares at a price of 40p per share.
Seven directors of Scotgold and a significant shareholder are participating in the subscription for a total of 1.4m subscription shares with a total value of £574,000.
The aggregate 6.25m new shares represents 9.48 per cent of the enlarged share capital, Scotgold said.
It said Bridge Barn Limited, a company owned and controlled by Nathaniel le Roux and provider of debt funding to the company, has agreed the option to defer a total of £2.5 million capital repayments due in this calendar year by up to nine months.
Scotgold told the City: “The potential deferral of capital repayments would be used to further exploration work - resource definition drilling in Cononish and exploration work on the wider Grampians area.”
Shares were down almost 30 per cent in early trading.
