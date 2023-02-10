KNOCKDERRY Castle in Cove, an A-listed Baronial castle designed by Alexander "Greek" Thomson with additions by William Leiper, has been sold to a private individual from the US.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which conducted the sale with joint agent Strutt & Parker, said the new owner intends to "restore the entire property and its surrounds to its former glory".
The property was marketed with an asking price of offers over £1.25m.
The castle was built in the mid-19th century for James Templeton, the Scottish textile manufacturer.
Shepherd said the castle's A-listing has "more to do with the exceptional Leiperian interior which is considered one of the finest domestic interiors of its style in Scotland".
Occupying an elevated position and accessed from Shore Road within the village of Cove, Knockderry Castle provides views over Loch Long.
Gary Louttit, head of hospitality and leisure at Shepherd, said: “We are delighted to have been instructed to sell such a stunning building and to have completed the sale of Knockderry Castle after going to a closing date on behalf of our clients.”
The property offers original features including turrets, stone balustrades and a wood-panelled drawing room which includes a minstrel gallery and other features including period fireplaces, panelling and stained-glass windows.
The main property incorporates an entrance hall, four reception rooms, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms and extensive ancillary accommodation throughout.
