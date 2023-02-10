It comes alongside the relaunch of the Glasgow-based carrier's service between Cornwall and Manchester.

Coupled with the Cornwall-Manchester reconnection are routes from Cornwall Airport Newquay to Edinburgh and Newcastle, Loganair said.

Onward services are also available to Aberdeen, the Isle of Man and the Scottish highlands and islands, which Loganair said offers “customers in the region more UK connectivity than with any other airline”.

The restart of services “underlines the rekindling of a long-standing relationship with Newquay, with both airline and airport looking forward to a busy summer ahead”, Loganair said.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “It’s great to be back at Cornwall Airport Newquay and to be able to offer our customers increased choice and year-round service.

“Customer demand for Summer 2023 has been encouraging – so much so that we took the decision to bring forward the relaunch of our Manchester to Newquay service to today in time for half-term. We would strongly encourage customers to book early to avail of the best value fares.”

“Amy Smith, of Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: “The connection between Manchester and Newquay is and always has been one of our most popular routes. We’re delighted to have Loganair back serving this market, as well as other much needed connections to Scotland and the North. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Loganair to further build on the relationship and their commitment to Cornwall.”

Scottish 'Greek' Thomson castle built for textile magnate is sold

Knockderry Castle in Cove, an A-listed Baronial castle designed by Alexander "Greek" Thomson with additions by William Leiper, has been sold to a private individual from the US.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which conducted the sale with joint agent Strutt & Parker, said the new owner intends to "restore the entire property and its surrounds to its former glory".

Record year for Scotch whisky as exports break £6 billion barrier

Exports of Scotch whisky topped £6 billion for the first time last year, figures from the industry showed.

Global export data from the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) showed the value of sales last year grew by 37% to £6.2 billion.

