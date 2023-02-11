A hotel and wedding venue that was once a dowager house on a sprawling Scottish estate has been put up for sale.
Graham and Sibbald, acting jointly with Smith and Clough Business Associates, have bought the Philipburn Hotel on the outskirts of Selkirk to market.
The established business has 20 letting bedrooms and a range of bar, restaurant, meeting and function facilities, as well as gardens, seating terrace and an open-air pavilion for wedding ceremonies.
There are also three double-bedroom apartments for private or staff accommodation.
Ian and Marie Wells have owned the hotel, the former dowager house of the Philiphaugh Estate, for nearly 16 years, and have built extensions and carried out renovations to the hotel, including building a function suite to host weddings and events and pavilion for weddings.
READ MORE: Scottish 'Greek' Thomson castle built for textile magnate is sold
The Philipburn Hotel is part of the Best Western Group Signature Collection Brand, and was recently awarded, by Best Western, the Brand Ambassador Award for 2022.
The property is offered for sale to “facilitate their retirement from the trade”, the agent said.
Alistair Letham, of Graham and Sibbald, said: “The Philipburn Hotel is a most attractive property with which I have had the pleasure of being associated with for some 30-plus years."
READ MORE: Family sells historic Scottish hotel on market at £2.5 million
He added: “It is great to see how the hotel has developed over those years to this well-known and well-established business in the heart of the Scottish Borders.
“Its availability gives new owners a wonderful opportunity to take over this profitable business and continue its excellent reputation and growth.”
Graeme Smith, a director with Smith and Clough, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Graham and Sibbald on the sale of this award-winning hotel."
READ MORE: New luxury hotel brand arrives in UK
He also said: "Presented to an excellent standard both internally and externally, the Philipburn Hotel is a superb business with very little, if any, capex required.
"Viewing is strongly advised to fully appreciate what is for sale, coupled with spacious owner’s accommodation, and the opportunity it offers.”
Offers around £1.35 million are invited.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here