Graham and Sibbald, acting jointly with Smith and Clough Business Associates, have bought the Philipburn Hotel on the outskirts of Selkirk to market.

The established business has 20 letting bedrooms and a range of bar, restaurant, meeting and function facilities, as well as gardens, seating terrace and an open-air pavilion for wedding ceremonies.

There are also three double-bedroom apartments for private or staff accommodation.

Ian and Marie Wells have owned the hotel, the former dowager house of the Philiphaugh Estate, for nearly 16 years, and have built extensions and carried out renovations to the hotel, including building a function suite to host weddings and events and pavilion for weddings.

The Philipburn Hotel is part of the Best Western Group Signature Collection Brand, and was recently awarded, by Best Western, the Brand Ambassador Award for 2022.

The property is offered for sale to “facilitate their retirement from the trade”, the agent said.

Alistair Letham, of Graham and Sibbald, said: “The Philipburn Hotel is a most attractive property with which I have had the pleasure of being associated with for some 30-plus years."

He added: “It is great to see how the hotel has developed over those years to this well-known and well-established business in the heart of the Scottish Borders.

“Its availability gives new owners a wonderful opportunity to take over this profitable business and continue its excellent reputation and growth.”

Graeme Smith, a director with Smith and Clough, said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Graham and Sibbald on the sale of this award-winning hotel."

He also said: "Presented to an excellent standard both internally and externally, the Philipburn Hotel is a superb business with very little, if any, capex required.

"Viewing is strongly advised to fully appreciate what is for sale, coupled with spacious owner’s accommodation, and the opportunity it offers.”

Offers around £1.35 million are invited.