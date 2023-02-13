FROM being sacked as a delivery driver to becoming chief executive of one of the UK’s fastest-growing logistics, worldwide distribution and storage firms, David McCutcheon’s business journey proves that asking for advice and never being afraid to admit your failures can help on the road to success.
The co-founder of Bothwell-based Bullet Express shared his story on the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, telling the hosts how he and his cousin, Gary Smith, launched the company with just two vans in 1990. Over 30 years later, Bullet Express is on track to hit turnover of £20 million as it ramps up its international business.
Recalling the day he was sacked by what was then Parceline, Mr McCutchen said: “My boss said I was getting the ‘bullet’ so that’s where the name of the company comes from. I sat in the pub and thought ‘this is the worst day of my life’. But looking back now, it was the best day of my life.”
Lauding the value of local business clubs and, at the time, Entrepreneurial Exchange, he noted: “You know you have made the right decision but it is good when someone else confirms that you have, or tells you ‘no, don’t do this, to this instead’.”
Mr McCutcheon continued: “Never be frightened of your failures – have a go because you have to make mistakes to learn. Just don’t make them twice.”
In addition to its Bothwell hub, Bullet Express operates out of premises including Baillieston and at Westway Park near Glasgow Airport.
The business, which employs 150 and provides UK and European road freight services, worldwide air freight, sea freight, customs and storage solutions, has storage capacity of 600,000sqft, with 40,000 pallets under management and 550,000 pallets delivered annually.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here