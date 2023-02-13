The co-founder of Bothwell-based Bullet Express shared his story on the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, telling the hosts how he and his cousin, Gary Smith, launched the company with just two vans in 1990. Over 30 years later, Bullet Express is on track to hit turnover of £20 million as it ramps up its international business.

Recalling the day he was sacked by what was then Parceline, Mr McCutchen said: “My boss said I was getting the ‘bullet’ so that’s where the name of the company comes from. I sat in the pub and thought ‘this is the worst day of my life’. But looking back now, it was the best day of my life.”

Lauding the value of local business clubs and, at the time, Entrepreneurial Exchange, he noted: “You know you have made the right decision but it is good when someone else confirms that you have, or tells you ‘no, don’t do this, to this instead’.”

Mr McCutcheon continued: “Never be frightened of your failures – have a go because you have to make mistakes to learn. Just don’t make them twice.”

In addition to its Bothwell hub, Bullet Express operates out of premises including Baillieston and at Westway Park near Glasgow Airport.

The business, which employs 150 and provides UK and European road freight services, worldwide air freight, sea freight, customs and storage solutions, has storage capacity of 600,000sqft, with 40,000 pallets under management and 550,000 pallets delivered annually.