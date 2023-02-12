Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which conducted the sale with joint agent Strutt & Parker on behalf of a client who wishes to remain anonymous, said the new owner intends to “restore the entire property and its surrounds to its former glory”.

The property was marketed with an asking price of offers over £1.25 million.

The castle was built in the mid-19th century for James Templeton, the Scottish textile manufacturer.

READ MORE: Ministry of Silly Talk – Brexit reality after ‘huge strides’ claim

Shepherd said the castle’s category-‘A’ listing has “more to do with the exceptional Leiperian interior which is considered one of the finest domestic interiors of its style in Scotland”.

Knockderry Castle provides views over Loch Long.

READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter

Gary Louttit, head of hospitality and leisure at Shepherd, said: “We are delighted to have been instructed to sell such a stunning building and to have completed the sale of Knockderry Castle after going to a closing date.”

READ MORE: Boris Johnson thrusts Tory tax-cut obsession into spotlight

The castle has original features including turrets, stone balustrades and a wood-panelled drawing room which includes a minstrel gallery. It also has period fireplaces and stained-glass windows.

Shepherd noted the main property incorporates an entrance hall, four reception rooms, bedrooms and bathrooms, and "extensive ancillary accommodation".

The castle is set within gardens with mature trees, with a terraced area immediately adjacent to the castle.