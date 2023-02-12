It comes after M&Co, a business that dates back 189 years, said it is to close its 170 stores.

Founded in Paisley, Renfrewshire, and with 50 outlets in Scotland, around 2,000 jobs are expected to be lost.

The move comes after the company previously fell into administration in 2020 when the majority of the estate was saved, with 47 stores and 380 jobs lost at the time.

The assets were bought back by the family. However, administrators again took control last year.

Leigh Sparks, professor of retail studies and deputy principal at the University of Stirling, pointed to wider issues.

Originally a pawnbroker, the former Mackays was steered into clothing retail in 1953 by brothers Len and Ian McGeoch. It was rebranded to M&Co in 2005.

The brand has been acquired by Peterborough-based AK Retail Holdings, which owns Yours Clothing, for an undisclosed sum in a deal that did not include the physical stores.

M&Co has been an important retailer in rural and island towns from Ayr to Stornoway.

The announcement came after Renfrewshire-based M&Co appointed administrators for the second time at the end of last year, having previously collapsed in 2020.

News of the forthcoming shopping spree by Frasers Group, majority-owned by Mr Ashley, emerged yesterday as it was also confirmed that one of Scotland’s best-known clothing chains is set to close all of its 170 stores this spring.

It was the second time M&Co had fallen into administration in as many years.

In the window was a notice from the administrators who had been appointed to the company two weeks before Christmas, after the historic Scottish retailer had succumbed to a combination of rising costs and faltering consumer confidence.

The chairman post has not been filled since 2017 when Ross McTaggart, son of co-founder Willis McTaggart, retired after 52 years of service.

