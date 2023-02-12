The collapse of one of the Scottish high street's staple retailers has prompted business leaders to call for greater support for Scotland companies.
It comes after M&Co, a business that dates back 189 years, said it is to close its 170 stores.
Founded in Paisley, Renfrewshire, and with 50 outlets in Scotland, around 2,000 jobs are expected to be lost.
The move comes after the company previously fell into administration in 2020 when the majority of the estate was saved, with 47 stores and 380 jobs lost at the time.
The assets were bought back by the family. However, administrators again took control last year.
Originally a pawnbroker, the former Mackays was steered into clothing retail in 1953 by brothers Len and Ian McGeoch. It was rebranded to M&Co in 2005.
The brand has been acquired by Peterborough-based AK Retail Holdings, which owns Yours Clothing, for an undisclosed sum in a deal that did not include the physical stores.
M&Co has been an important retailer in rural and island towns from Ayr to Stornoway.
